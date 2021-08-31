What Does the Future Hold for Kabul’s Airport?

After the US withdrew from Kabul on Tuesday, the Taliban took control of the airport, and the attention will now move from the massive Western evacuation operation of the previous two weeks to the group’s ambitions for the transportation hub.

The airport’s symbolic significance was highlighted Tuesday when the Taliban’s top spokesperson stood on the runway and declared victory over the US. But it’s uncertain what will happen next. Here’s how Hamid Karzai International Airport might develop in the future:

Terrorist attacks in the last week have revealed that the airport is a target for them, thus security is a top priority.

The Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan chapter claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, which killed more than 100 people, including 13 US military, outside one of the main gates.

The Taliban claimed that rockets fired at the airport on Monday were intercepted by the airport’s missile defense systems.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of power, the US took control of the airport to oversee the evacuation of tens of thousands of people with the assistance of foreign military forces.

Following the evacuation of international forces, Turkey volunteered to oversee security, but the Taliban consistently stated that no foreign military presence in Afghanistan would be tolerated after August 31.

On Monday, Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi told AFP that “our fighters and special forces are capable of controlling the airport, and we do not require anyone’s support for the security and administrative administration of the Kabul airport.”

However, Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Wilson Center in Washington, said that if airlines were to return, a foreign security presence would be required, and that a solution may yet be reached.

“From a security standpoint, you’re looking at a very volatile environment,” he told AFP.

“There are a lot of warning bells that should be ringing for commercial planes that I assume would be hesitant to fly into the airport.”

In terms of the United States, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday that the country was “basically handing over the airport to the Afghan people.”

NATO has played a crucial role in recent weeks, with civilian personnel handling air traffic control, fuel supplies, and communications.

There were negotiations with Turkey about running logistics, just as there were about security.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated his country was still evaluating the Islamist group’s offer, but Erdogan appeared to abandon the notion after the Taliban insisted on managing security.

