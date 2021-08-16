What Does Eric Bledsoe’s Trade Mean For The Los Angeles Clippers?

Eric Bledsoe is on the move again, and this time he’ll be playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Kentucky product was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies for Jonas Valanciunas and the 17th overall choice in the 2021 NBA Draft, along with Steven Adams, two future first-round picks, and the team’s 10th overall pick.

Bledsoe was not anticipated to stay in Memphis when the trade was made, and that has already happened thanks to a trade with the Clippers.

The Grizzlies will receive Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and center Daniel Oturu, according to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

After stints with the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, and New Orleans Pelicans, Bledsoe will return to the team that chose him 18th overall in the 2010 draft.

Last season, the 6-foot-1 point guard had one of his worst seasons, averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game, all of which were his lowest since the 2012-13 season.

This appears to be a good fill-in move for the Clippers, who are projected to be without Kawhi Leonard for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

With the Clippers, the two-time All-Defensive Team player will look to reclaim his form, as his playstyle complements Beverley’s defense and Rondo’s ability to make plays and push the tempo whenever feasible.

This season, Paul George will have to carry the Clippers once again, but having Bledsoe as his point guard will relieve some of the pressure.

Since Leonard is out, the Clippers will have modest expectations for the 2021-22 season, but it does not imply they will not be competitive as a result of the Bledsoe trade.

Bledsoe was an athletic point guard who relied primarily on his athleticism to slice into the post and get and-1 opportunities during his time with the Suns, earning him the nickname “Mini-LeBron” for his build and tough play style.

Athletic players, on the other hand, do not necessarily age gracefully, as his lone season with the Pelicans demonstrated.

After sliding Luke Kennard to the bench alongside Terance Mann, the Clippers will have a projected starting five of Reggie Jackson, Bledsoe, George, Marcus Morris, and Ivica Zubac, as well as great bench depth.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.