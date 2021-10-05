What did ESPN’s Sage Steele have to say about Barack Obama and women that has gotten her in trouble?

According to a report released on Tuesday, ESPN suspended anchor Sage Steele for a week after she tested positive for COVID-19 and made comments about former President Barack Obama, women, and vaccine mandates during a recent podcast appearance.

Front Desk Reports written Steele was taken off the radio due to her provocative remarks rather than her COVID-19 diagnosis. According to an ESPN press release, her previous statements caused some conflict with the sports network.

“At ESPN, we value diversity of thought—dialogue and debate are what make this place great,” the company stated in a statement. “However, we expect those points of view to be communicated in a courteous manner, in accordance with our values, and in accordance with our internal regulations.

The statement said, “We are having direct dialogues with Sage, and those conversations will remain confidential.”

Steele was featured in an episode of the podcast Uncut With Jay Cutler that aired on September 29. Steele questioned Obama’s racial identification during her conversation with Cutler, a former NFL quarterback.

“‘Well, congratulations to the president,” I say. That’s how he rolls.’ Steele stated, “I think that’s fascinating since his Black father was nowhere to be discovered, but his white mother and grandmother reared him.”

She also spoke out against young female sports journalists who dress in a sexually suggestive manner, according to her.

“So, I’m not saying you deserve the rude comments when you dress like that, but you know what you’re doing when you put that costume on,” Steele said. “Like, ladies are intelligent, so don’t act coy and blame everything on the guys.”

Steele’s on-air dismissal and COVID diagnosis were first reported by Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy.

According to sources, ESPN anchor @SageSteele has been taken off the air due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Steele has been under fire for her opposition to ESPN and Disney’s forced vaccine shots, as well as her outspoken remarks regarding Barack Obama.

October 5, 2021 — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV)

The positive test result came after she chastised EPSN for imposing a vaccine mandate on Cutler's show. She explained to the presenter that she had the immunization because she was afraid of repercussions from Walt Disney.