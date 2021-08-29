What Demarai Gray did to Everton supporters after being spotted on the way home after Brighton’s victory.

After Demarai Gray scored the opening goal in Everton’s 2-0 win over Brighton on Saturday, the travelling Everton fans joyfully chanted his new song.

After spotting the Toffees winger at a gas station on the long drive back from the south coast, they continued late into the evening.

Since the Blues activated his Bayer Leverkusen buyout clause, the wideman has made a huge impact at Goodison Park, earning praise for his direct play and pace.

Gray scored in last week’s 2-2 draw with Leeds at Elland Road, and he scored again this weekend to lift Everton to a 2-0 triumph.

He surged at the Brighton backline with tremendous desire before firing a low drive past Seagulls goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to score the first goal. Rafa Benitez’s side earned a crucial three points away from home when Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

In the first month of the season, the 25-year-old quickly became a fan favorite, and he got to see and hear the adoration firsthand after running into a throng of Evertonians who crowded him during a quick pit-stop on the way north.

Gray appeared to have purchased an energy drink after a long day on the field, as film recorded by a fan on social media showed him leaving a service station shop as jubilant Blues sung his new terrace song, evidently pleased with his effort on the road.

The midfielder, who appeared to be escorted out of the business, posed for photos with fans and waved as they continued to sing his song.

The midfielder, who appeared to be escorted out of the business, posed for photos with fans and waved as they continued to sing his song.

Gray and Everton will face Burnley next, and the winger will be looking to put in another strong performance that will see 40,000 screaming his name at Goodison Park in two weeks.