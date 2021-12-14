What Bill Simmons had to say about Michele Tafoya’s absence from ‘Sunday Night Football.’

Michele Tafoya’s recent absence from NBC’s Sunday Night Football, a weekly television broadcast of National Football League (NFL) games, has sparked some “conspiracy” speculations, according to Bill Simmons.

Tafoya, a Sunday Night Football sideline reporter who began her 11th season in September, had been absent for three weeks.

“As we’ve done often, we’re again providing our SNF [Sunday Night Football] commentators bye weeks in 2021, and we expect to do it well into the future,” an NBC spokeswoman told the New York Post’s sports columnist Andrew Marchand on Monday when asked about Tafoya’s third consecutive game off.

Bill Simmons’ Remarks on Michele Tafoya’s Absence

“There’s some excellent conspiracy stuff going on” about Tafoya’s absence, according to the host of The Bill Simmons Podcast on December 13.

According to reports, Simmons said: “Because she [Tafoya] presented the first episode of ‘The View’ in November. She was in the conservative seat for a few weeks before suddenly becoming a bye. I’m taking a breather.

“It’d be one thing if the show aired 52 weeks a year, but it only does so for 17 weeks. Is it necessary to take three weeks off during a 17-week season? “Added the podcast host.

The following is from the March edition of The Washington Post, which was tweeted on Monday: “I agree that Tafoya’s three games off in a five-month season is a bit unusual.

“So far, Al Michaels [a Sunday Night Football broadcaster]has had two off, and Cris Collinsworth [a game analyst for the show]has had one,” Marchand remarked.

When asked about Simmons’ most recent remarks about Tafoya’s absence, an NBC Sports spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday on Tuesday: “Logic, proof, and a quick phone call would have shown him [Simmons] that his notion is demonstrably untrue. She was not suspended and will be back next week.” According to The Washington Post, several people, including Simmons, believe Tafoya is facing a shadow ban as a result of her recent comments on ABC’s The View concerning Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers football team, and his decision to leave the league.

The reporter worked the rest of the month after appearing on The View on November 2 and 3.