What are the medical protocols for Euro 2020?

The cardiac arrest of Christian Eriksen during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland on Saturday has brought attention to the tournament’s medical provisions.

In this article, the PA news agency examines the protocols in place. What kind of checks do players have to go through?

Under Article 4, any player competing in Euro 2020 must have his or her medical record updated annually, including the results of any cardiological examinations. Medical Regulations No. 1 of the UEFA. They must also have had an annual general physical examination, which would include checks on the heart for murmurs, arrhythmias, and other issues. An ECG (electrocardiogram) is required every year, and an echocardiography is required every two years. What equipment and personnel must be available?

A defibrillator and cardiac life-saving drugs, such as cardiac stimulants and anti-arrhythmic drugs, should be included. What about paramedics and ambulances?

On match days, at least one advanced life support ambulance staffed by at least one paramedic must be present at the stadium for the exclusive use of players, team officials, the referee team, and match officers.

It must be placed so that quick exit from the pitch area is possible, and it must be in place 90 minutes prior to the start of the match and for one hour afterwards. It must be set up half an hour before the first training session and remain in place until half an hour after the last one the day before the game. The host association is responsible for providing this. Is there any other medical personnel present?

). Is there any other medical personnel present?

The emergency doctor serves as the stadium's medical coordinator.

The doctor can be a member of the host team, and the stretcher team must be first-aid trained.