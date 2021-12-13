What Anthony Gordon did at full-time for Everton fans as Wilfried Zaha gets lucky.

A few early guests at Selhurst Park had some time to take in their surroundings before the team’s news on Sunday.

It would be the closest they’d go near the pitch on a Sunday afternoon for some.

Tyler Onyango was named to another Premier League squad, this time to replace in for Allan, who was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Two more kids, Ellis Simms and Jarrad Branthwaite, who are now fully-fledged first-team players, were also out on the pitch before walking down to the dressing room.

Rafa Benitez, on the other hand, only used all three players on the bench against Crystal Palace and never took them into the game.

It’s likely that being a part of the group at this level has given them valuable experience, but they’ll be hungry to show what they’re capable of.

Both sides on the pitch were largely lacking in talent in the first half of Sunday’s contest.

Fans of both clubs, on the other hand, were keen to see anything from their players in the stands.

Crystal Palace’s home support is well-known, and they were on top form throughout the game, singing a variety of songs and making a consistent amount of noise.

Everton’s away fans, on the other hand, were seeking to motivate their own team.

A particularly loud rendition of “Spirit Of The Blues” brightened up a calm section of the proceedings midway through the half, immediately followed by “Grand Old Team.”

Those who supported him were doing everything they could, even if it didn’t work out in the end.

Even people outside the stadium appeared to be trying to get something going on the pitch.

Please excuse the pun.

The distinct sound of fireworks could be heard from outside Selhurst at one point during the first half, in addition to all of the fans yelling and urging for at least something to happen on the pitch.

It wasn’t like there was anything special to celebrate at that stage in the game.

Evertonians didn’t had much of that for the entire 90 minutes.

Wilfried Zaha had a rather quiet match against Everton on Sunday afternoon in terms of his typical threat.

