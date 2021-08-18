What Allan performed against Southampton demonstrates Carlo Ancelotti’s transformation at Everton.

Allan received the ball on the centre circle after Everton regained possession in the first half of Saturday’s Premier League opener against Southampton.

Last season, he would have most certainly kept possession while maintaining his position.

He continued running and joined the attack after passing the ball forward. During the build-up, the ball bounced off an opposing defender and landed sweetly to the Brazilian, who rifled a shot at goal.

The Saints’ goalkeeper, Alex McCarthy, made a comfortable save, but it was encouraging to see the Blues’ number six sniff out an opportunity so early in the game.

What’s more surprising is that Allan’s single strike on Saturday accounted for half of his shots on target for the entire season. Really.

The midfielder only had one shot on target against Southampton. Last season, he had two hits in 24 appearances.

He’s almost there. If Allan scores another goal at Leeds this Saturday, he will have matched his shots on target total from the previous season before the end of August.

Even though Everton has only played 90 minutes under Rafa Benitez and you can’t take too many conclusions from one game of football, there was a noticeable change in the midfield’s performance on Saturday compared to Carlo Ancelotti’s last campaign.

Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan’s midfield partner, claimed last week that the Toffees’ new boss wanted him to move forward significantly more than before and score goals. Rafa’s request was essential in the match versus Southampton.

Taking his coach’s advice to heart, the Frenchman received the ball in the area and twisted to deliver a rocket strike that flew high into the top corner, giving Everton the lead.

Doucoure’s shooting stats in one game, like Allan’s, showed a significant increase over the 2020-21 season.

The tall midfielder has now recorded 20% of the attempts on target he managed in 29 appearances last season after coming off the bench against Southampton.

He scored two goals against the Saints, compared to just 18 in the previous campaign – if Doucoure maintains his pace from the first game. “The summary has come to an end.”