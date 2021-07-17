What Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain did to impress Pep Lijnders in Liverpool training

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is impressing in pre-season training, according to Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders.

Lijnders’ comments follow Jurgen Klopp’s suggestion that the midfielder, who has played in a variety of positions during his Liverpool career, may be utilised in a more advanced role in the future.

The midfielder has experienced a lot of severe injuries during his time at Anfield. In 2018, he experienced a cruciate ligament rupture that kept him out for about a year, and more recently, he suffered a knee injury that kept him out for over 100 days.

Despite previous injury issues, the 27-year-old pleased Liverpool coaches, notably Lijnders, during the Reds’ pre-season tour of Austria.

“This morning, we put a lot of emphasis on our set-pieces. It’s not just about getting back to fundamentals in these training camps, but also about incorporating new ideas and taking efforts to improve,” Lijnders told liverpoolfc.com.

“I also have to mention that Ox has been hitting some amazing worldies in training over the last several days – and you guys love it!

“We had the notion to play a game the other evening when the staff got together after the day’s training — the coaching staff, the physios, and the press crew.

“We don’t generally do that because we’re usually watching football games, but one of the kitchen staff had brought Uno with her, so we decided to play it.

“We played it with a number of individuals, and one thing is for sure: you understand the characters of each and every one of them right away.”

As he tries to reclaim his place at Anfield, Oxlade-Chamberlain will hope to continue impressing in Liverpool training.

The midfielder spent most of last season on the bench as the Reds battled for a Champions League spot, but he’ll be looking to impress his manager ahead of the upcoming campaign.

With a slew of Anfield exits expected this summer, including Marko Gruji, Divock Origi, and Xherdan Shaqiri, Klopp might heap further pressure on Oxlade-Chamberlain.