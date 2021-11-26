‘What a thrill,’ says Steven Gerrard about Thiago Alcantara, a Liverpool icon.

Following his performance against Porto, Liverpool great Ian Rush compared Thiago Alcantara to Steven Gerrard.

Thiago scored a spectacular goal against the Portuguese side on Wednesday, finishing off a superb performance at Anfield.

After returning to Liverpool’s starting lineup for last weekend’s 4-0 triumph against Arsenal, the Spain international started back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Rush believes the midfielder may be a’massive boost’ to Jurgen Klopp’s side if he can retain his fitness after recovering from a calf injury suffered in September.

“It was a thrill to see that strike fly in on Wednesday night, it reminded me of Steven Gerrard and I think even he would have been proud of that one,” he told Gambling.com.

“Thiago comes alive in this competition, but we’ve now seen two really excellent performances from him in the Premier League and Champions League back-to-back, so Liverpool fans will be hoping that he can kick on from here, remain fit, and find some consistency.”

“We’ve seen this before, where he puts together a few of strong performances and then gets hurt, killing his momentum.”

“So the most important thing for him right now is to stay injury-free because he’s playing extremely well right now, and that aim just shows how confident he is.”

“If he can put together a run of five to ten games in a row and continue the form he’s shown in the last two games, it will be a huge lift for Liverpool over the crucial Christmas period.”

Thiago ‘finally looks to be enjoying his football for Liverpool,’ according to Rush, who also denied recent speculations that the 30-year-old could return to Barcelona.

After missing Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Harvey Elliott in recent weeks, Klopp’s midfield options have been bolstered by Thiago’s return.

After Tyler Morton’s recent entry into the first-team fold, Rush has backed the 19-year-old to go from strength to strength.

“It’s hard to say if he’ll be a real fringe now.””

