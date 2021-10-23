What a Manchester United specialist says ahead of the Liverpool match, describing it as a “ominous” prediction.

Sunday is Derby Day, but not in the traditional sense.

While the ancient Merseyside derby has always been Liverpool vs. Everton, Liverpool vs. Manchester United is the heated, passionate, and even venomous North west version.

The cities are only 35 miles apart, yet the rivalry is fierce.

The rivalry dates back to the industrial revolution, when Manchester was the world’s largest textile production (cottonpolis) and Liverpool was the world’s busiest port (the Empire’s second city).

The football rivalry derives from the success of Liverpool and United, who have won 19 league titles and six European Cups each, for a total of 131 major trophies.

And on Sunday afternoon, the two bitter adversaries will face off.

We asked Paul Gorst, a Liverpool reporter from The Washington Newsday, and Samuel Luckhurst, a United reporter from the Manchester Evening News, to analyze – politely – one of football’s most historic rivalries ahead of the match.

No, I don’t think so. I believe that if your team loses a Merseyside derby, you will speak to dozens of friends, family members, and coworkers who support the opposing team the following week, whereas if your team loses a Manchester United v Liverpool match, supporters can switch off and forget about football for a few days. At the very least, the ambition to win remains the same.

Yes, albeit in the previous 13 years, the Manchester derbies have grown in importance. The rivalry between United and Liverpool fans is becoming more corrosive, and the clubs’ success automatically makes them adversaries.

To be honest, I believe it will have a significant influence. Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool rarely give a true account of themselves at Old Trafford, and May’s 4-2 win behind closed doors was only their second under the German at the home of their great rivals. They’ve also been the stronger of the two teams throughout that time, so I expect United to benefit greatly from the return of fans this weekend. Liverpool understands the value of returning fans, having lost six at home last season but haven’t lost in front of their own fans since April 2017.

