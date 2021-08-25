‘We’ve got a plan for him,’ Liverpool says after spurning Man United’s interest in a £3 million trade.

Kaide Gordon’s full-fledged debut could not have gone any better.

After spending the better part of a month in Austria with Mohamed Salah and the rest of the Liverpool first squad, the teenager was handed his first Premier League 2 start on Monday night.

Gordon shone against local rivals Everton, earning Man of the Match honors and a dipping 25-yard shot in a 3-1 victory in Southport.

Gordon has had a meteoric ascent since joining the club in January.

Liverpool swooped in December after he made his senior debut for Derby in the Championship, securing a £3 million deal to bring one of the country’s most gifted teenagers to the Kirkby Academy.

The Reds fended off interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to ensure he joined the successful Kirkby academy at the start of the year.

“Kaide is a wonderful youngster with a lot of potential,” Wayne Rooney stated at the time, with Derby manager Steve Bruce desperate to keep Gordon.

Kaide, one of four footballing brothers, is following in the footsteps of his siblings Keldon, Chase, and Kellan in pursuing a career in the sport.

Anyone who saw him at the Pure Stadium on Monday night would say he’s on the right track right now.

Gordon, although being the team’s youngest member, was head and shoulders above the rest, causing Everton a slew of difficulties on the right side of the front three.

The Blues’ attempts to knock Gordon out of his stride seemed to enrage him, as he put in a fantastic display to lead Barry Lewtas’ side to three points in the season’s first mini Merseyside rivalry.

“Kaide is a young lad, but he’s done exceptionally well since joining the club,” Lewtas remarked after the game.

“He’s got a great eye for goal and a great knack for scoring goals. He has a lot of promise, and he’s a fantastic player. He produced a slew of issues for the left-back.”

