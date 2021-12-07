Westbrook Needs To Do More Than Coexist With Top Lakers Star, According To NBA Rumors

As of this writing, the Los Angeles Lakers have a 12-12 record in the Western Conference.

However, analysts believe they should be at the top of the standings because of their great but aging lineup.

Sports analysts have questioned whether the Lakers had the ideal balance to win an NBA championship.

Russell Westbrook is at the center of it all, and he has yet to prove that he was a worthwhile offseason acquisition.

LeBron James is well aware of the attention he is receiving as the previous NBA MVP. Lakers beat reporter Michael Corvo, on the other hand, was able to acquire some interesting information from the 36-year-old player.

“We haven’t played enough games together to know what’s going to work best for our team in the long run,” James told Corvo.

Westbrook has appeared in almost every game this season, whereas the four-time champion has not.

Injuries, among other things, have limited James to only 12 regular-season games.

The 17-time All-Star has averaged 25.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in those 12 games.

The real issue that head coach Frank Vogel is dealing with right now is support.

Other than Anthony Davis, none of the Lakers’ players have consistently delivered.

Carmelo Anthony has been on a roll lately, while Malik Monk has been improving in recent games.

Westbrook has been a consistent performer. He has a 20.3 point, 8.0 rebound, and 8.6 assist per game average.

But, as a triple-double machine, the nine-time All-Star should have been able to accomplish it even with James out, especially in the 12 games the Lakers were without “The King.”

The fact that the regular season has more games coming is a silver lining in James’ allegations that the top stars have little time to play together.

It’s impossible to say when James and the Lakers will ultimately figure out how to get the most out of the 2017 NBA MVP.

Only time will tell how dangerous the Lakers’ “Big Three” are once James is ready to play with Westbrook and Davis.

For the time being, all James, Westbrook, and the rest of the Lakers can do is work on improving and hoping to live up to their reputation as tournament favorites.