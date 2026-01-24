West Lothian Charities Can Apply for Barratt Homes’ £63,000 Community Fund

Charitable organizations in West Lothian are being encouraged to apply for a share of a new £63,000 Community Fund launched by Barratt and David Wilson Homes, aimed at promoting healthy, active lifestyles across Scotland. The 2026 fund offers grants of £1,500 to local organizations working to improve wellbeing and foster active communities, with a focus on the areas where Barratt builds its homes.

Supporting Health and Fitness Initiatives

The 2026 Community Fund is part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ ongoing commitment to creating thriving, sustainable communities. This year, the fund aims to support projects in sports, fitness, youth development, and community wellness. Grants will be distributed to registered charities in regions across Scotland, with a specific emphasis on initiatives that encourage physical activity, such as youth sports programs, fitness initiatives, improvements to recreational facilities, and the creation of walking or cycling trails.

Andrew Morrison, Managing Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, emphasized the fund’s role in encouraging healthier lifestyles, especially in light of Scotland’s busy sports calendar, including the 2026 Commonwealth Games and the national team’s upcoming FIFA World Cup participation. “We’re committed to more than just building homes—we want to help create vibrant communities where people can lead healthy and active lives,” said Morrison.

The initiative builds on Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ long-standing social responsibility efforts, reflecting their ongoing engagement in local communities. The housebuilder has been involved in several new developments in West Lothian, such as at Bangour Village Estate in Livingston and the Woodland Gait development. The fund is also supported by the Barratt Redrow Foundation, which is dedicated to funding projects that benefit communities across the UK.

Charities interested in receiving funding can submit applications until October 30, 2026. For more information on how to apply, including eligibility requirements, visit the Barratt Redrow Foundation’s official website.