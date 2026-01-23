West Ham’s Transfer Strategy: Key Moves Before January Window Closes

With just days left in the January transfer window, West Ham United are set to make crucial moves to strengthen their squad and avoid relegation. Currently five points adrift of safety, the Hammers are targeting key signings as they battle to maintain their Premier League status.

Several Key Deals on the Horizon

Despite already being active in the market, West Ham are eyeing further reinforcements before the February 2 deadline. Strikers Pablo Felipe and Taty Castellanos, along with Venezuelan winger Keiber Lamadrid, have already been secured, but manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been vocal about needing more additions to ensure survival.

The club has also seen a number of departures, with midfielder Andy Irving joining Sparta Prague and forward Callum Marshall loaned to VfL Bochum. While the squad has been trimmed, the focus is now on quality reinforcements.

While goalkeeper Mads Hermansen was signed for £18 million from Leicester City last summer, his underwhelming performances have led to speculation about a possible loan move. Hermansen, who has made only four league appearances, has failed to convince in a position where the Hammers are looking for more competition for Alphonse Areola. Negotiations for Brazilian goalkeeper Bento were also part of the club’s efforts to strengthen their options between the posts.

In addition to reinforcing the goalkeeper and forward positions, West Ham are looking to strengthen their defense and wing options, with Nuno eager to improve the balance of his squad. A potential reunion with Adama Traore is also on the cards, as Nuno seeks to add further attacking depth.

Meanwhile, midfielder James Ward-Prowse, who has struggled for game time under Nuno, is reportedly up for sale. Ward-Prowse’s lack of appearances has led to speculation that he could leave before the window shuts.

Despite heavy speculation surrounding Lucas Paqueta’s potential return to Flamengo, West Ham have firmly rejected any offers and maintain that the Brazilian midfielder is not for sale. The club is committed to keeping their star player as they focus on survival in the top flight.

With just a week remaining before the window closes, West Ham’s transfer activity will be crucial in determining their fate in the Premier League, and the coming days will likely see a flurry of activity as they push for the signings needed to stay in the hunt for top-flight survival.