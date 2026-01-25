West Ham’s 3-1 Victory Over Sunderland Moves Them Closer to Safety

West Ham United’s hopes of Premier League survival received a significant boost with a 3-1 win over Sunderland on January 24, 2026. The Hammers secured their second consecutive victory, climbing to within just two points of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

West Ham’s Revival Continues

Less than two weeks ago, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side found themselves seven points adrift of safety. However, following a vital 2-1 win at Tottenham, this latest triumph over Sunderland suggests they could yet escape relegation. A brace from Jarrod Bowen, along with goals from Crysencio Summerville and Mateus Fernandes, ensured the home team took all three points. With Forest facing a tough away match at Brentford next, West Ham’s survival hopes remain alive.

Behind the scenes, the club’s rescue mission continues, with Guido Rodriguez set to leave for Valencia and Fulham’s Adama Traore reportedly close to joining. Meanwhile, Lucas Paqueta was once again absent amid ongoing uncertainty over his future, although James Ward-Prowse made a rare appearance on the bench after being previously frozen out by Nuno.

The absence of Sunderland’s influential captain, Granit Xhaka, due to an ankle injury was felt early on. Despite a promising start with a long-range shot from Noah Sadiki that forced West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola into action, it was the home side who struck first. In the 14th minute, Bowen’s cross from the right found the head of Summerville, who outjumped Nordi Mukiele to score his third goal in as many games.

Protests against the club’s ownership saw several West Ham fans miss the opening goal, with some only arriving after the 15-minute mark. However, they were in attendance to witness the second. In the 25th minute, Sunderland’s Trai Hume fouled Ollie Scarles inside the box, and Bowen converted the resulting penalty for his first goal of 2026.

Just before the break, the Hammers added a third. Taty Castellanos’ shot was blocked, and the rebound fell to Fernandes, who, from 30 yards out, curled an exquisite effort into the top corner, leaving Sunderland reeling.

In the second half, Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey pulled one back, heading in a cross from Mukiele to reduce the deficit. West Ham’s first clean sheet under Nuno remained elusive. As the match wore on, Luke O’Nien came close to scoring a second for Sunderland, hitting the woodwork, while Xhaka appeared to clash with a West Ham fan from the bench.

The drama didn’t end there, as Tomas Soucek’s scrappy fourth goal was ruled out for offside, but it mattered little in the end. West Ham’s 3-1 victory gave them a much-needed boost in their bid for survival, while Sunderland’s away struggles continue to hamper their form. Despite Sunderland’s fight, the Hammers are now eyeing a potential escape from the relegation zone.