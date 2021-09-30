West Ham United’s manager makes a startling statement about a transfer-linked midfielder.

In the middle of a flurry of transfer rumors, West Ham United manager David Moyes couldn’t help but laud Declan Rice, the club’s midfielder.

“I don’t enjoy saying that in front of him, but he’s certainly one of the finest young midfield players in Europe, if not the best,” Moyes said in a pre-match press conference against Rapid Vienna about his transfer-linked midfielder.

“He (Declan Rice) is already under a lot of pressure. He gets enough reprimands from me, so he has to put up with it. But, altogether, we’re quite pleased with Declan and his work. His efforts have been outstanding, and I hope that this trend continues.”

Rice’s skills as a defensive midfielder have been extensively noted in talks of a transfer away from the club.

During the last summer transfer window, big English Premier League clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea showed interest in the England international.

Rice stated that there is no other place he would rather be right now than with West Ham United, despite the fact that he has not yet signed to a contract extension.

Rice, 22, stated, “Everyone knows how I feel about West Ham, how I feel about playing under the boss, and what it’s like playing with the group of players I’m playing with.”

“You can see how delighted I am out on the field; I like playing for this team and for this management (David Moyes). He continued, “Honestly, it’s such a lovely location to be around right now.”

“I believe you can tell in my performances that nothing is wrong with me. I’m going out there, leading the squad, and I’m playing with a grin on my face.”

West Ham United is coming off a big win over Manchester United, which saw them knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

For the time being, discussion of a contract extension and transfer rumors take a back seat to Rice’s focus on helping West Ham United beat Rapid Vienna in the UEFA Europa League.

“The mentality around the place is that every competition we’re entering is one we can go on and win for sure. Rice stated, “We want to win it.”

“The only thought on my mind is to go out there and put on a performance for the fans and get the win.”

Their next Premier League fixture is at home against Brentford on Sunday, October 3.