West Ham United’s Covid-19 checks have been intensified by Everton.

Prior to their match against West Ham on Sunday, Everton have announced increased matchday covid-19 spot-checks.

Everton fans should be prepared to show proof of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test result on matchday when the Blues return to Goodison Park after the international break.

Everton clarify in a statement that the Premier League has given all of its teams the ability to refuse admittance if a person does not have the necessary proof, however this is done at the club’s discretion.

Fans over the age of 18 are only allowed to attend the game provided they have a valid NHS covid pass, alternative proof of vaccination, or have reported a negative lateral flow test within the last 48 hours.

If requested, supporters aged 12 to 17 should be able to present documentation of a negative lateral flow test, with a complete list of acceptable evidence available on the club’s website.

Fans who are not obliged to be vaccinated will be admitted, but they should register for a digital NHS COVID Pass medical exemption, which may be required starting in December.

The club says it is working on a system that would eliminate the need for supporters to produce proof every matchday, although delays may occur in the meantime. Fans are also asked to arrive earlier owing to probable turnstile delays.

The increased matchday spot-checks for this weekend’s game against West Ham are stated to be in keeping with Everton’s own safety measures as well as the Premier League’s commitment to making games as safe as possible for fans.

For the club’s next two home games against West Ham and Watford (October 23), spot-checkers will be more visible, with all checkers wearing blue hi-vis jackets outside the stadium.