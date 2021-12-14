West Ham United’s attitude on Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has been made clear.

Despite his recent injury, West Ham United are ready to move for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips as the January transfer market opens.

Phillips broke his cheekbone in last week’s Champions League victory over AC Milan and is expected to miss time.

The Hammers, though, are still interested in signing the 24-year-old next month, according to the Evening Standard.

After long-term injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma, West Ham manager David Moyes is looking to bring in a centre-back.

Jurgen Klopp, Moyes’ counterpart, has stated that Phillips will be fully fit by the end of January and that the injury would not prevent him from going if he so desires.

Klopp remarked last week, “[It’s] not as bad as it could have been.” He won’t need surgery, and he’ll be able to exercise as soon as next week. How long do you think it’ll take? Approximately four to five weeks.” Phillips made 20 appearances for the Reds last season as injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip provided an opportunity for the man from Bolton to make an impact – which he did.

However, with the acquisition of Ibrahima Konate and the return of the three injured stars, Phillips has fallen down the pecking order and is looking for first-team action.

Liverpool is likely to only agree to a permanent agreement if their £10 million asking price is satisfied.