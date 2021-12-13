West Ham United Will Not Give Up On English Striker Despite Struggles.

Michail Antonio has had a difficult time at West Ham United recently.

Part of his problems stem from the fact that he is coming off an injury, which has prevented him from becoming the Hammer’s most consistent goal scorer.

However, with Antonio’s contract set to expire at the conclusion of next season, things are starting to get a little more tricky.

Although it is still early, it appears that West Ham United want to preserve faith in the English striker, with a new contract being one of their options, according to The Sun.

With the Hammers, Antonio has clearly raised the bar, and the current campaign has great expectations.

He’s scored 20 goals in the last two English Premier League seasons, and some believe he could have scored more if he hadn’t suffered a hamstring injury.

With David Moyes’ lone striker, the Hammers have suffered greatly as a result of the failures.

Antonio hasn’t scored in a while, with his most recent goal coming against Tottenham in October, according to Hammers News.

He has been in a drought since then, and some have questioned his role on the club.

Declan Rice is one of the people who has defended Antonio. According to whufc.com, he urged detractors to focus on his teammates, stating that the Hammers cannot rely exclusively on the English footballer to score goals.

“It’s dried up a little now, but I think every striker goes through that, and he’s still a huge part of our game.” “It’s up to the other players, including myself, to score goals,” Rice said.

Despite his troubles and inability to consistently score, Antonio continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of West Ham.

The Hammers are desperate to keep Antonio and are in advanced talks with the English international.

Antonio is expected to stay at the London Stadium until 2025 if both parties agree.