West Ham Seal Lamadrid Loan Deal for January Transfer Window

West Ham United have announced the signing of Venezuelan winger Keiber Lamadrid on loan from Deportivo La Guaira. The 22-year-old joins the Premier League club on a temporary deal that runs until the end of the current season, with the option for the Hammers to make the move permanent thereafter.

Lamadrid, a promising left-winger, recently made his international debut for Venezuela in November 2025. He will initially integrate with West Ham’s development squad, taking time to build his fitness following the conclusion of the LIGAFUTVE season in December. West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to ensure the young player has time to settle into his new environment before pushing for a first-team role.

Lamadrid’s Ambition and West Ham’s Busy Window

The winger shared his excitement about the opportunity, expressing his gratitude for the support he has received along the way. “It’s an incredible opportunity to be here at this beautiful club,” Lamadrid said. “I want to grow as a person and as a player, and I look forward to making an impact at West Ham.”

With this signing, Lamadrid becomes West Ham’s third acquisition during the January transfer window, following the arrivals of strikers Taty Castellanos and Pablo Felipe. Despite the club sitting five points above the relegation zone, Espirito Santo has made it clear he intends to continue strengthening his squad as the season progresses.