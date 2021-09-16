West Ham joins the mad race for the services of an Aberdeen teenager, according to transfer rumors.

West Ham United, like other teams, appears to be on the lookout for young players who have the potential to be future stars of the game.

Calvin Ramsay of Aberdeen has become a household name.

Three other clubs were keeping tabs on Ramsay’s progress before the Hammers were named as the newest English Premier League club to keep tabs on him.

It remains to be seen if West Ham will be able to sign him at some point in the future.

Ramsay’s popularity is understandable. The young wonder is seen as a potential player of Scotland under the guidance of Stephen Glass.

But it all hinges on the Dons’ ability to stave off growing interest in the young hit.

Ramsay has also been connected with Everton, in addition to the Hammers. This isn’t the first time someone has said something like this in the transfer news.

Ramsay had been a target for the Toffees since January. Everton manager Rafa Benitez sent scouts to watch the teenager’s play against Motherwell over the weekend as proof of this. Aberdeen was defeated 2-0 in that encounter.

Everton appears to have shifted its focus to the young right-back after failing to sign Nathan Patterson in the summer.

The amount that the Toffees are willing to pay, on the other hand, creates concerns.

The Rangers, like Patterson, turned down two proposals for his services. The Gers are reportedly looking for £10 million ($13.82 million) for the Scottish player.

Everton reportedly offered the Rangers £5 million ($6.91 million) and £8 million ($11.06 million) for Patterson.

Using it as a benchmark, it looks that the Toffees are willing to pay that much on Ramsay. H

That, though, may be contingent on how he performs in the coming summer.

However, after failing to land Nathan Patterson, some experts, like as Brian Rice, believe Ramsay is Pittodrie’s answer.

“If he continues to improve in the same manner, the little youngster appears to have a bright future in the game. “Big teams will be looking at him,” Rice said.

Leicester City, West Ham United, and Southampton are among the teams said to be interested in Ramsay.

Ramsay was unable to complete the game against Motherwell owing to cramping. He is expected to be fit for Aberdeen’s match against St. Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.