West Ham Defeat Sunderland 3-1 Thanks to Fernandes’ Magic

West Ham United secured a vital 3-1 victory over Sunderland at the London Stadium on January 24, 2026, with a spectacular first-half performance. The Hammers, who had been teetering near the relegation zone just two weeks ago, now look to be regaining their form after a shaky start to the season.

Fernandes’ Wonder Strike Shines in Vital Win

In a match that had more than its share of drama, West Ham dominated Sunderland, who were missing key midfielder Granit Xhaka due to injury. West Ham’s attack, led by the dynamic Crysencio Summerville and the ever-impressive Jarrod Bowen, overwhelmed Sunderland early on. The home side’s fluid play, aggressive pressing, and tactical precision left little room for the visitors to mount a serious challenge.

The game was effectively decided within the first 30 minutes. West Ham opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Summerville rose high to head in a perfect cross from Bowen, continuing his red-hot form with his third consecutive goal. Bowen himself doubled the lead just 13 minutes later from the penalty spot, coolly converting after Sunderland’s Trai Hume fouled Ollie Scarles in the area.

As if the match wasn’t already one-sided, Mateus Fernandes added a moment of brilliance just before halftime. Picking up a clearance just outside the box, the young Portuguese midfielder unleashed a stunning curling shot from 25 yards that nestled into the corner of Sunderland’s goal, leaving goalkeeper Robin Roefs with no chance. The goal, which had an xG of only 0.02, was hailed as a “goal from the Gods” by onlookers, showcasing Fernandes’ growing importance in the team.

The Hammers, who had been without Lucas Paquetá due to a back injury and ongoing transfer talks, were undeterred by his absence. Fernandes stepped up admirably, not only contributing with his wonder goal but also completing 42 passes, winning all seven of his ground duels, and helping dominate the midfield battle.

Sunderland managed a consolation goal in the 66th minute, when Brian Brobbey powerfully headed home a cross from Nordi Mukiele. The Black Cats had struggled to break down West Ham’s defense throughout the match, and while the goal provided a brief glimmer of hope, the visitors’ inability to capitalize on the momentum meant they never truly threatened to make a comeback.

Following the match, Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris admitted his team had been outclassed, stating, “We did not compete well enough.” With Xhaka’s combative presence missing on the field, Sunderland were lacking the leadership they needed, and even a heated confrontation between Xhaka and West Ham supporters on the sidelines couldn’t ignite his teammates on the pitch.

West Ham’s victory, their third in a row in all competitions, moved them within two points of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, who were scheduled to face Brentford the following day. However, the Hammers remain in the relegation zone and face a challenging stretch of matches, with only three of their remaining seven home fixtures against teams in the lower half of the table.

Despite the positive result, manager Nuno Espirito Santo was cautious, warning against complacency: “It changes everything. Everything is easier, better. Let’s try to keep this energy and momentum. We cannot stop believing.” West Ham will need to maintain their newfound momentum as they look to secure their Premier League survival.

Off the field, West Ham are continuing to reshape their squad, with Guido Rodríguez set to join Valencia and James Ward-Prowse making his first appearance in a matchday squad under Nuno. Additionally, the club is close to completing a deal for Fulham’s Adama Traoré, adding depth to their attacking options for the remainder of the season.