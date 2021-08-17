West Ham are still interested in signing Lingard; the ball is in Man United’s court, according to the Hammers’ coach.

Jesse Lingard’s future at Manchester United is uncertain, following West Ham United’s interest in the winger last month.

The team wants him back at the London Stadium, but this time on a permanent basis.

Last season, West Ham United climbed as high as fourth in the English Premier League table before finishing sixth, their best result since finishing seventh in the 2015-16 season.

The loan arrival of Lingard, who had been stuck at Old Trafford, played a big part in that result.

The Hammers’ assault was based on the England international, and their investment paid off handsomely as he scored nine goals in 16 games, assisting Lingard in regaining his form.

West Ham United coach Stuart Pearce has indicated that the club is keen on signing Lingard on a permanent basis in order to continue their climb back to Premier League relevance.

Pearce revealed that their pursuit of Lingard is “an open secret” in an interview with talkSPORT.

“Manchester United now has the ball in their hands. He is under contract with them. There’s no doubt that we’d like him to join us,” Pearce added.

“He’s a fantastic young man who was excellent around the players – the players adore him. His talent shone through last year, giving us a terrific alternative in our lineup. You never know, but he appears to be competing for a spot in United’s starting lineup at the moment.”

Many interpreted the arrival of Jadon Sancho at Old Trafford as a sign that the club was moving on from Lingard, but United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer disagrees.

Despite the Sancho transfer, he has subsequently intimated that Lingard will have a role this season.

“He’s remade himself, and he’s returned to the man we know. He will play a significant role due to his abilities. When I was talking about goal-scorers, I forgot about him,” Solskjaer stated.

This news may depress West Ham United and their supporters, but there are still a few days until the August 31 transfer deadline, so a lot can happen between now and then.