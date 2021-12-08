West Ham are hammering a deal for Gladbach midfielder to fend off Juve and Liverpool.

Only 24 hours after the International Business Times revealed that Juventus and Liverpool are battling it out for the services of Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria, another team has entered the battle.

Calciomercato said that West Ham United is also interested in discussing a potential trade for the Swiss international when his current contract ends next summer.

The 25-year-old has already notified Die Fohlen that he will not sign a new contract, which is why numerous teams are keeping a close eye on him.

Zakaria’s ambition is to play in the English Premier League, which has piqued the curiosity of a number of clubs.

Apart from West Ham, Juventus, and Liverpool, AS Roma is the only other club said to be interested in signing the Swiss midfielder, according to Calciomercato.

The fact that Zakaria would be available for a bargain adds to the allure of pursuing him.

A fee of £4.25 million ($5.65 million) could be enough to capture the services of the 25-year-old footballer, assuming he is not obtained on a free transfer. This was explained in a recent IBTimes piece.

Juventus, like other teams, is willing to pay that amount for Zakaria.

There’s no word yet on how much West Ham United is willing to pay, but it’ll most likely fall within that amount.

The Reds are in the same boat when it comes to the deal they’re willing to offer Zakaria.

However, it looks that one team has gotten ahead of the competition for Zajaria. Arsenal is apparently in talks with the Swiss player, however the exact details have yet to be revealed, according to Fussball Transfers.

Unofficially, the Gunners are reportedly offering Zakaria a price of between £1.7 million ($2.26 million) and £4.25 million ($5.65 million).

Despite the fact that the money involved is unquestionably a steal, it will only be realized by next summer.

So, unless other teams try something in the January transfer window, all parties involved will have to wait a few months longer.