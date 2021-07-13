West Bromwich Albion are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of a Brighton defender to bolster their squad.

West Brom is aware that they want defensive reinforcements, and it appears that Matt Clarke is one of their top targets.

The Baggies are leading the race and are said to be in advanced talks with the Seagulls.

Valerien Ismael, West Bromwich Albion’s new manager, is determined to assemble a competitive squad, and Clarke is seen as a critical component.

Sheffield United had loomed as a realistic alternative for the 24-year-old player before them.

However, the Baggies will have to pay £4.9 million ($6.8 million) in order to complete the purchase.

In 2019, the English player moved to The Amex for £3.9 million ($5.4 million) from Portsmouth.

With Brighton trying to make a profit, a deal would make sense. Given that Clarke has spent the last two seasons on loan at Derby County and that his contract expires in 2023, he is unlikely to return to Falmer Stadium without an opportunity to play in the first team.

His likely departure follows the departures of other players such as Ben White, who has also been linked with a move away from Brighton.

Some speculate that Clarke could be the man to improve West Brom’s defense in the future.

The Baggies’ defense has been disappointing. Last season, the team conceded 76 goals, which contributed to their relegation from the English Premier League.

Clarke’s success with the Rams last season is a solid indicator of what he provides. He appeared in 81 games and scored a solitary goal.

He was one of Derby County’s bright spots, assisting the club in avoiding relegation on the penultimate day of the season. The game ended in a 3-3 draw against Sheffield United.

Ismael anticipates certain West Brom players to depart the Hawthorns this summer. Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira, the club’s two greatest players, are among them.

The new West Bromwich Albion appears unconcerned about the coming predicament. He feels that by bringing in the appropriate players, the squad would be able to keep its campaign going.