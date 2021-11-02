‘We’re not worried,’ Kieran Tripper warns Liverpool about Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier insists the club is unconcerned ahead of their trip to Liverpool on Wednesday night, warning Jurgen Klopp’s side to expect a repeat of the club’s last visit to Anfield.

In the Champions League knockout stages in 2019-20, Diego Simeone’s squad came back from a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2 and 4-2 on aggregate over Liverpool.

Trippier, an England international who conceded three goals against Liverpool two weeks ago, downplayed concerns about Atletico’s recent defensive performances, before underlining his desire to upset the Anfield crowd once more.

“We’re focusing on Liverpool,” the ex-Tottenham Hotspur right-back told reporters. “We’ve played them a handful of times throughout the years.” “Tomorrow is going to be a memorable day. To obtain the three points, we need to battle and be prepared for the game, as well as go there with a winning mindset and approach.

“We don’t go into any game with the intention of settling for a draw. We’re going to win. This club has a winning attitude, and we go into every game with confidence.

We have a wonderful roster that can match Liverpool's, so we expect to win. We'll show the same character, drive, and fight that we showed against Liverpool last year, and we'll go there with the winning mentality to collect three points.

“We went there to win when I was at Tottenham, and it’s the same now that I’m at Atletico Madrid. It’s the same approach, the same attitude to go there and win three points.

“The mood is pleasant, and these are the kinds of games and environments you want to be a part of. It’s going to be electrifying, and it’ll be a game that everyone will enjoy watching.

"In defense, there are no issues. Yes, we've given up a few goals, but many of them have been penalties. We've been defensively strong since I arrived. We've done it."