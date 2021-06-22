Wembley Stadium will be able to accommodate 60,000 supporters for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final.

The capacity for the Euro 2020 semi-finals and final at Wembley Stadium has been expanded to 75%, allowing over 60,000 supporters to attend.

All ticket holders must comply with a variety of stringent admission conditions, including a negative Covid-19 test or confirmation of complete immunization – two doses received 14 days before to the match.

While the outcome of talks between the Government, the Football Association, and UEFA regarding a workaround solution for quarantine limitations that would allow up to 2,500 VIPs to attend the final has yet to be announced, this makes a settlement even more plausible.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden remarked, “We are happy that more fans will be able to go through the Wembley turnstiles and enjoy the finals of Euro 2020.”

“As we continue to work on our plan to get out of lockdown, keeping the public safe is our number one concern.

“We’ve worked together with UEFA and the FA to ensure that stringent public health precautions are in place while also allowing more people to see the action live.

“The finals promise to be a watershed moment in our nation’s epidemic recovery.”

Despite the stumbling problem of quarantine-free travel, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin welcomed the news of expanded capacity on Tuesday, stressing that there were no intentions to move the semi-finals or final away from Wembley.

He stated, “It’s fantastic news that so many supporters will be able to see the final three Euro 2020 matches at Wembley.”

This tournament has served as a light of hope, reassuring people that we are on our way back to a more regular way of life, and this is another step in that direction.

“The last 18 months have taught us how important supporters are to the game’s fabric, both on and off the field.

"I am