Wembley makes a new announcement about a ‘breach of security’ ahead of England’s match versus Italy.

Officials at Wembley Stadium stated that fans stormed into the stadium ahead of the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy due to a “breach of security.”

Before tonight’s match, footage on social media appeared to show multiple incidences of fans rushing security barriers and turnstiles to gain admission to the stadium.

No one got it through, according to an initial statement from Wembley.

“We are dealing with an incident that occurred in the stadium’s outside security perimeter area, with police backup,” it said.

“Safety procedures were swiftly engaged in the appropriate areas, and no security breaches occurred as a result of people entering the stadium without tickets.”

However, a spokeswoman later revealed that “there was a security breach and a small group of people got into the stadium.”

“We are now working closely with stadium stewards and security to remove these people,” the revised statement stated. Anyone who enters the stadium without a ticket will be expelled immediately.”

After images surfaced online showing people breaching security cordons, both UEFA and the Football Association first rejected allegations that fans had managed to obtain admission to Wembley Stadium without tickets.

UEFA, the tournament’s organizers, had previously told the PA news agency that everything was still “under control” and that no one could enter the stadium without a ticket.

However, the Metropolitan Police claimed it had been working with Wembley’s security staff to prevent more breaches at the stadium, and that some supporters had managed to gain access.

A security failure at Wembley Stadium earlier this afternoon resulted in a small number of persons entering the stadium without a ticket, according to a statement.

“Officers collaborated closely with security officials to avoid further intrusions.”

“We will also support Wembley Stadium personnel in identifying and ejecting anyone without tickets.”

While the game was going on, photos circulating on social media appeared to show people standing on walkways and other non-seating places.

Several members of the national media who were in attendance tonight tweeted their first-hand descriptions of what happened before the game started.

"Can only describe events outside Wembley as mayhem and not in a good manner," Daily Mail reporter Mike Keegan tweeted.