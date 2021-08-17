Welterweight KO Artist Bemoans The Lack Of A ‘Title Shot’ Against Crawford, Pacquiao, Or Spence.

An undefeated welterweight contender has made his case to face the division’s top fighters.

Vergil Ortiz Jr. is quickly becoming one of boxing’s most sought-after young talents. He has an 18-0 professional record, with all of his victories coming by knockout.

The 23-year-old is coming off yet another spectacular KO victory, this time over Lithuania’s Egidijus Kavaliauskas for the vacant WBO International welterweight title on Saturday.

Ortiz, like other young boxers, wants to fight the likes of Terence Crawford, Manny Pacquiao, and Errol Spence Jr. at the next level.

He is well aware, however, that given the current course of events, he is unlikely to face the aforementioned world champions in his weight class.

When asked if he is ready to face Crawford, Ortiz responded, “Yes, sir.” “I have no idea what I have to do to earn a bout with Crawford anymore.” I’m ready to fight him at any time.”

“Right now, I can’t fight the champs because Crawford is fighting Shawn Porter, [Yordenis] Ugas and [Manny] Pacquiao are fighting, and Errol [Spence Jr.] is unable to fight.

They have good reasons not to fight me. So, because the champions are preoccupied, my next fight will most likely not be for a world title shot. So, we’re going to attempt to stay busy this year, get another fight in, and keep moving forward.”

Despite the fact that the odds of sharing the ring with a world champion appear to be stacked against him, Ortiz insisted that he will not sit back and wait for it to happen.

Instead, the undefeated fighter is keeping himself busy until the proper opportunity presents itself.

In another interview with Fight Hub TV, the Texas native stated, “I’m taking the [difficult]bouts, I’m getting the valuable experience.” “With each fight, I get a little bit better. I’m getting stronger, quicker, and smarter, so I guess I’m still a puppy at the moment.”

He said, “I believe I have at least one more battle [before the end of the year].” “It’s only a matter of whether they want to fight. That’s all there is to it. That is the only issue we have.”

Oscar De La Hoya, Ortiz’s promoter and Golden Boy boss, is already working on slating his star client for a major welterweight fight versus Crawford.

Oscar De La Hoya, Ortiz's promoter and Golden Boy boss, is already working on slating his star client for a major welterweight fight versus Crawford.