‘We’ll see,’ says La Liga striker on his future amid Liverpool transfer speculation.

Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad has refused to rule out a move to the Premier League, saying it would be ‘great’ to play in the English top division one day.

In the summer, the 22-year-old made an impression at Euro 2020, helping Sweden advance to the Round of 16 after forming a tough group with Poland, Slovakia, and Spain.

During the tournament, Liverpool were linked with a transfer for Isak, but any hopes of a move to Anfield were dashed when he signed a new contract with Sociedad until 2026.

His decision to stay in La Liga has proven to be a wise one, as La Real presently sits atop the Spanish table.

With Barcelona and Real Madrid no longer the dominant pair in the division, Isak’s three goals in nine league outings have helped fuel an improbable title campaign.

Despite being content with his current situation in Spain, the Sweden international has admitted that a move to the Premier League is still a possibility in the future.

“I’m in a wonderful place right now, I’m quite pleased,” Isak told The Independent, “but one day it would be nice to play in England as well.”

“They have six or seven of the world’s biggest clubs, it’s at a very high level, and it would, of course, be an alternative one day.

“Every player aspires to be the best version of themselves and perform at the highest level possible.

“I have goals for myself that I’m attempting to achieve, so we’ll see where the trip leads me in the future.”

Isak joined Sociedad on a permanent basis in 2019, after failing to make an impression at his previous club, Borussia Dortmund, while he was still a teenager.

He began his career with AIK in Sweden.