Weightlifting’s top officials must resign if the sport is to have an Olympic future, according to the USA’s CEO.

Weightlifting will almost certainly be dropped from the Olympic Games unless the current leadership steps down, according to USA weightlifting CEO Phil Andrews.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expressed its concern with the board of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) and revised their Olympic Charter to address the issue at the end of the Tokyo Games.

The IOC Executive Board currently has the authority to remove sports from the program, and while the IOC Session has the final say, it is considered as primarily a rubber-stamping exercise.

“It reminds me of a youngster. They must recover trust if they have been misbehaving. With the IOC, our word is no longer our bond,” Andrews told AFP.

Despite a dope-tainted background, weightlifting was included in the inaugural modern Games in 1896 and has remained a regular component since 1920.

IOC vice-president John Coates told InsideTheGames that the IWF had been “given very precise suggestions that have not been followed,” emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Andrews hopes that the current leadership, led by interim president Mike Irani, will step down during the IWF Congress on August 29 in Doha.

If they continue to stand firm, the IOC Executive Board may opt to suspend the sport at their September 8 meeting.

Andrews told AFP by phone from Colorado, “The problem I have is the IWF has not taken the counsel of the IOC.”

“They (the IOC) have stated repeatedly that ‘you (the leadership) have lost our trust after writing to you (IWF) five times and failing to take that advice’.”

Despite the retirement of long-serving president Tamas Ajan in April of last year, the IOC’s patience with the leadership has almost run out.

“Others are in the McLaren report (issued by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren last year pin-pointing 40 adverse doping controls that had been covered up by the IWF and Ajan), some are tied to doping issues, and some irritated the IOC,” explains Andrews.

Andrews believes the sport is in its “last chance saloon,” but he adds that “there is always a cornerstone moment in the sport at every Games,” thanks to the weightlifters themselves.

It has advocates in the IOC as well, most notably Coates.

"It says a lot that the IOC openly brought out Coates to explain the revisions to the IOC Charter were made for the IWF's benefit," stated.