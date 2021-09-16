Week 2 of Thursday Night Football: Giants vs. Washington: TV Channel, Odds, and Betting Trends

The NFL season in 2021 has only just begun, but the opening game of Week 2 might have major ramifications for both clubs. One of the NFC East clubs will be 0-2 and a long shot to make the playoffs after the New York Giants visit the Washington Football Team on “Thursday Night Football.”

Because they are playing at home, the betting odds indicate that Washington has a slight advantage. Depending on the betting, the Giants are either 3-point or 3.5-point underdogs.

The game, which begins at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, will be aired on NFL Network.

In the regular-season finale, Washington clinched the NFC East title for 2020. If Washington had fallen in Week 17, New York would have been the division’s representative in the playoffs. Last season, both teams finished with a losing record.

Because of their victory over the Redskins, the Giants were able to stay in the postseason hunt. Not only did New York sweep the season series, but Daniel Jones is now unblemished versus division rivals in his brief career.

Jones has a perfect 4-0 record versus the Redskins. Against all other opponents, the third-year QB is 4-15.

When Jones starts versus Washington, New York is 3-1 against the spread. According to OddsShark, the Football Team has only covered the spread in one of its last five home games versus New York.

Jones didn’t put up big numbers against Washington last year, throwing for 324 total yards and an 87.3 passer rating. In New York’s 27-13 Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos, he lost a costly fumble, and he now has more career fumbles than games played.

Evan Engram, the Giants’ tight end, will miss his second straight game due to a calf ailment. Saquon Barkley, the running back, is labeled as questionable but is expected to play.

In place of the injured Ryan Fitzpatrick, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke gets the start at quarterback. In his NFL career, the 28-year-old has only started one regular-season game.

In their season-opening losses, New York and Washington combined for 29 points. In the Giants’ last eight games, the total has gone under.

The betting total on Thursday is either 40.5 or 41.