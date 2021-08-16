Week 2 of the NFL Preseason in 2021: Start Times, Betting Odds, and How To Watch Each Game

The first week of the NFL preseason was dominated by rookie quarterbacks’ performances, and Week 2 should be no different. With the regular season approaching, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones are likely to receive more playing time.

Fields had the best first-round quarterback debut of the group, completing 14 of his 20 passes for 142 yards and a score. In a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphins, the Chicago Bears rookie added 33 running yards and a touchdown on the ground. Fields and the Bears will face the Buffalo Bills in a nationally televised game on Saturday afternoon.

Jones and the New England Patriots face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2 of the preseason on Thursday night. Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football” to close up the regular season.

In Week 2 of the preseason, all five first-round rookie quarterbacks will play on national television. With an NFL Game Pass membership, you can see all of the games from Week 2 that aren’t broadcast on national television. NFL Game Pass allows viewers to watch live preseason games as well as replays.

Only three of the 16 preseason games in Week 1 went over the total. In Week 2, no game had an over/under of 40.5.

Drew Lock threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Denver Broncos’ preseason debut, leading all teams with 33 points. Neither the Atlanta Falcons nor the Minnesota Vikings scored a touchdown.

Here’s the full Week 2 preseason schedule, replete with national television games, start times, and betting odds. (OddsShark provided the point spreads.)

Thursday, August 19th,

7:30 p.m., New England Patriots (-2, 38.5) vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL Network, 5:00 p.m. EDT

Friday, August 20th

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5, 40.5) vs Kansas City Chiefs, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN

At 8 p.m., the Cincinnati Bengals (+3.5, 34) host the Washington Football Team. NFL Network, 5:00 p.m. EDT

Saturday, August 21st

1 p.m. EDT, NFL Network, Buffalo Bills (+4.5, 38.5) against Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers at. New York Jets (-1.5, 33.5), 4:25 p.m. NFL Network, 5:00 p.m. EDT

7 p.m. EDT, Atlanta Falcons (+3.5, 37) vs Miami Dolphins

7 p.m., Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers (-3.5, 35). EDT

7:30 p.m., Detroit Lions (+6.5, 37) at Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Network, 5:00 p.m. EDT

7:30 p.m.: Tennessee Titans (+2.5, 37) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers EDT

8 p.m., Houston Texans (+4, 37.5) at Dallas Cowboys EDT

Minnesota Vikings (+1. 37.5) at Indianapolis Colts Brief News from Washington Newsday.