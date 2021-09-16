Week 2 NFL Predictions, Odds at DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM Sportsbooks

Various bookmakers have different betting odds for Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. The best bets for every game this weekend are based on odds from DraftKings, FanDuel, or BetMGM.

Pittsburgh Steelers +6.5 (-115) at Las Vegas Raiders [DraftKings]

At FanDuel and BetMGM, the Raiders are only getting 5.5 points. This game will be very tight if Las Vegas’ pass rush continues to shine like it did in Week 1.

[DraftKings] Cincinnati Bengals (+125) vs Chicago Bears

Chicago started the week as a 3.5-point favorite, but some casinos have lowered the line to as low as two points. The Bengals have the far superior quarterback, giving them a solid opportunity to win outright.

Over 47.5 (-110) [DraftKings and BetMGM] Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns

The betting odds are all the same, with Cleveland favored by 12.5 points and the total set at 47.5. FanDuel has increased the over/under to 115. The Browns should be able to put up a lot of scores against a Texans defense that hasn’t been challenged since Week 1.

[FanDuel] Los Angeles Rams (-186) at Indianapolis Colts

The Rams’ moneyline is at least -190 elsewhere as 3.5-point favorites. In Indianapolis, the Seahawks cruised to victory, and Los Angeles might have a similar one-sided victory.

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins +3.5 (-110) [BetMGM]

The AFC East title race could be considerably closer than the preseason odds suggested. Miami has the defense and playmakers on offense to beat Buffalo.

[FanDuel] New England Patriots -5.5 (-110) @ New York Jets

It’s understandable that the betting line at different bookmakers might be as high as six points. With eight victories of at least seven points, the Patriots have a 10-game winning streak over the Jets. Against Bill Belichick’s defense, Zach Wilson is in danger.

[DraftKings] San Francisco 49ers -3 (-105) @ Philadelphia Eagles

If the game had been played on opening weekend, the point spread would have been substantially closer to a touchdown. There isn’t enough evidence to back up the Eagles’ claim that they can compete with the 49ers.

[FanDuel] Carolina Panthers +3.5 (-106) vs. New Orleans Saints

The Panthers are favored by 3.5 points at -110 on both DraftKings and BetMGM. The Saints will not perform as well as they did in their 38-3 victory in Week 1.

Jacksonville Jaguars -5.5 (-115) @ Denver Broncos [FanDuel]

Following their Week 1 away win against the Giants, Denver is favored by six points at other bookmakers. The Jaguars have lost 16 consecutive games.

Arizona Cardinals +3.5 (-110) at Minnesota Vikings Brief News from Washington Newsday.