Week 1 of the NFL Preseason: Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and Daniel Jones Will Not Play in the 2021 Exhibition Openers

Week 1 of the NFL preseason in 2021 is finally here, but there are a lot of big names that won’t be on the field. Some of the league’s best quarterbacks have already been ruled out of their respective teams’ first exhibition games.

The Green Bay Packers will not have Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson at quarterback when they face the Houston Texans on Saturday night. According to coach Joe Judge, the New York Giants will not play Daniel Jones against the New York Jets.

With a shoulder injury, Dak Prescott missed the Dallas Cowboys’ loss in the Hall of Fame Game, and he’ll be out for at least another week. As he recovers from foot surgery, Carson Wentz is unlikely to make his Indianapolis Colts debut until the regular season.

Deshaun Watson is not expected to travel to Green Bay this weekend, according to Texans GM Nick Caserio, who spoke to SportsRadio 610 in Houston this morning. Watson has been ruled out of Houston’s preseason opener.

Jordan Love will start Saturday’s preseason opener against the Texans and “will play the most of the game,” with Kurt Benkert completing the game.

Aaron Rodgers will “very likely” not play in the preseason, according to coach Matt LaFleur. pic.twitter.com/GClSM4L5yG

Rodgers is unlikely to participate in the preseason, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. As he prepares to take over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback in 2022, Jordan Love is anticipated to spend a lot of time behind center.

Watson may never play another snap for the Texans due to his trade request and subsequent legal difficulties. Watson isn’t anticipated to travel with the club in Week 1, and he hasn’t played much in training camp.

Jones is projected to get a lot of playing time throughout the preseason. Jones is in his third season as the Giants’ starter, and his performance in 2021 might define his future as the franchise quarterback.

Because the regular season was expanded from 16 to 17 games, the NFL preseason in 2021 is just three weeks long instead of the normal four. Because of the epidemic, the entire 2020 preseason has been canceled.

The Cowboys host the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 9 to kick off the NFL regular season.