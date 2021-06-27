Weary Wales is knocked out of Euro 2020 by dominant Denmark.

Wales was eliminated from Euro 2020 after a 4-0 last-16 triumph by Denmark in Amsterdam.

Kasper Dolberg’s double, as well as late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite, sealed Denmark’s victory.

Wales’ woes were worsened when substitute Harry Wilson was sent off in the 90th minute for kicking Maehle.

Dolberg was only playing because Yussuf Poulsen, who had scored two goals in the competition, had been forced to withdraw due to a hamstring injury.

But, back in familiar surroundings at the Johan Cruyff Arena, the former Ajax player made the most of his chance by punishing Wales with merciless finishes in either half.

Wales had logged a lot of miles during a tournament that took them to Baku, Rome, and Amsterdam.

The voyage appeared to have finally caught up with them, as Denmark controlled for long stretches and deservedly won.

The Dutch government had dominated the build-up to the game by excluding Wales fans due to coronavirus restrictions.

A small group of Wales fans did make it inside the stadium, but they were vastly overwhelmed by the thousands of Danish fans who had been allowed to travel.

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand voiced his optimism that local Dutch support would rally behind his team, especially since their injured player Christian Eriksen spent five years at Ajax.

Wales manager Robert Page has called up Ben Davies, Chris Mepham, and Kieffer Moore from the team that lost 1-0 to Italy in their last group match.

Page elected not to risk the trio’s yellow cards in Rome since another booking would have put them out of the Amsterdam match.

After defeating Russia 4-1 in Copenhagen to qualify for the knockout stage, Wales reverted to a familiar 4-2-3-1 configuration, while Denmark was forced to make two changes.

Wales got off to a strong start, with captain Gareth Bale having a big influence in the early minutes of a tight match.

Bale went off target twice from 25 yards, with his first effort whizzing past Kasper Schmeichel's post as Wales took the lead.