Wearing No. 21 on Roberto Clemente Day is an honor for Rays star.

Nelson Cruz won’t be playing for the team that nominated him for the Roberto Clemente Award on Wednesday, but it won’t take away from the significance of wearing Clemente’s number.

While tweeting an image of the jersey he wore for Roberto Clemente Day during their game against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter called wearing No. 21 “an honor.”

It's a privilege to wear his number today and be nominated for an award that bears his name. pic.twitter.com/Hjvph3OGtt

15 September 2021 — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23)

Clemente was noted for his philanthropic activities off the field, and Major League Baseball has given the Roberto Clemente Award to the player who best exemplifies baseball through character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive achievements on and off the field every year since 1973.

The Clemente Award is baseball’s most prestigious individual distinction, according to MLB. Cruz was nominated by the Minnesota Twins despite being traded to the Rays on July 22 for his “tremendous effect on the organization and upper Midwest region throughout his two-and-a-half years in Minnesota,” according to a news statement announcing his candidacy Tuesday.

Cruz was nominated for the honor for his vital work in Minnesota and his native Dominican Republic, including sending doctors, medicine, and equipment to people in need, as well as money to help Dominicans pay to follow the COVID-19 pandemic’s stay-at-home directives. He drew inspiration for his crucial effort from a Clemente quote.

“If you don’t take advantage of every opportunity to make a difference in the world, you’re squandering your time on Earth.” #RobertoClementeDay

15 September 2021 — Nelson Cruz (@ncboomstick23)

During the World Series, MLB will announce the winner of the 2021 award, which will be selected by an online fan vote.

Since 2002, MLB has commemorated Roberto Clemente Day on September 15 to mark the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and the league confirmed on Wednesday that the date will remain on the calendar in perpetuity.

