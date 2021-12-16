‘We wouldn’t have asked,’ Jurgen Klopp says after Liverpool’s trio was ruled out due to Covid-19.

After three of his players tested positive for Covid-19, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he had no intention of asking the Premier League to postpone the Reds’ match against Newcastle.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones are all out for Liverpool tonight, but Klopp stated that his team is ready to play.

Klopp has demanded that the Premier League clarify what constitutes a game being postponed due to Covid incidents.

“I think at some point we have to make it clear what the regulations are,” Klopp said. “Of course, we wouldn’t have asked to not play a football game with three players out of that team.”

“It’s only that we have no knowledge of any other club.” Newcastle was completely unaware that we had cases.

“I believe we had no notion if they had cases or anything like that.” It’s just starting a conversation, but we didn’t think about it.”