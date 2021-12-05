‘We will use it,’ Jurgen Klopp says, comparing Liverpool’s strategy to that of Aston Villa.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his team to embrace the passion of a thrilling afternoon, comparing their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to the legendary victory against Aston Villa two years ago.

On Saturday, substitute Divock Origi scored four minutes into injury time to give the Reds a 1-0 victory at Molineux, lifting them to second place in the Premier League rankings.

The nature of the triumph was reminiscent of Liverpool’s 2-1 victory against Villa in November 2019, when the Reds scored twice in the final minutes to seal a crucial victory on their route to their first title in 30 years.

Klopp wants his team to channel the confidence gained from their recent improbable victory in the Midlands.

“Is it bigger because of how we won? Certainly, “Klopp stated. “Like in the old days, when we were down 2-0 after 87 minutes and scored twice against Aston Villa.

“These kinds of things are truly unique, and we’ll retain them for ourselves to use when the occasion arises.

“We played a lot of nice stuff, and the football was really terrific in difficult conditions. People could have thought, “How can you not finish it off?” towards the end, but it wasn’t easy.

“The longer the game goes on and the score remains 0-0, the more pressure you feel because you want this result so desperately. It’s great that we got it.

“I heard these days occurred in Stoke, but today it was Wolverhampton; it was quite difficult, but we got through it, and everything turned out well.”

With 22 minutes remaining, Origi came in to replace captain Jordan Henderson as Liverpool attempted to break down a resolute Wolves defense.

And Klopp described how the Belgian became the focal focus of the Reds’ efforts to win their fourth Premier League game in a row and extend their scoring streak to 29 games.

“The plan was to give the ball to Divock,” the Reds’ manager explained. “It was a new challenge for them with Divock on because we had previously played differently.

“Diogo (Jota) had to descend (deeper) a lot, which caused them issues, but Div should be there.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”