‘We Were Robbed,’ Says RNC in MLB All-Star Ad, Accusing Democrats of Lying About Georgia Voting Law

During Major League Baseball’s (MLB) All-Star Game, the Republican National Committee (RNC) will show an ad claiming that Democrats and corporations “stole” the event by lying about Georgia’s new voting law.

The 30-second video, which is narrated by Georgia Reverend Melvin Everson, also emphasizes the move’s economic impact, which is estimated to cost the Peach State around $100 million.

In the video, Everson adds, “This was supposed to be Atlanta’s night, but we were robbed.” “Democrats snatched our All-Star Game in order to promote their polarizing political agenda.”

The commercial will appear on Fox on Tuesday during the All-Star Game, which begins at 7 p.m. ET. MSNBC, CNN, and Fox Atlanta will all air the commercial.

The event was originally slated to take place at Atlanta Braves’ Truist Park. However, the league had to relocate due to the outcry over Georgia’s recently approved laws that imposed new voting limitations.

The decision to bring the All-Star Game to Coors Field in Denver, Colorado was announced by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in April. After talking with teams as well as previous and present players, Manfred said the decision was the “best way to demonstrate our principles as a sport.”

In a statement, Manfred added, “Major League Baseball firmly supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes limits to the vote box.”

Georgia’s bill, S.B. 202, was passed by the Republican-controlled legislature in late March and signed by Governor Brian Kemp.

The bill prohibits the use of ballot drop-boxes, imposes new voter ID requirements on absentee votes, reduces the time limit for seeking a mailed ballot, and gives the state legislature more influence over election administration. It also makes it illegal to hand out water or food to persons standing in line at polling stations.

Democrats, voting rights groups, and corporations such as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), Coca-Cola, Delta, and others slammed the revisions.

The Department of Justice stated last month that it would sue Georgia over the election legislation. Attorney General Merrick Garland claims it violates minority voter safeguards under the Voting Rights Act.

Kemp and other prominent Republicans have complained that Democrats have exaggerated the voting changes.

“Politicians and companies lied, causing harm to Black communities.” This is a condensed version of the information.