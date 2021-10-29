‘We Were Never Good Friends,’ says ex-Barcelona player on his relationship with Messi.

Rafa Marquez, an ex-Barcelona defender, has spoken out about his friendship with Lionel Messi, claiming the two were “never good friends” in the Camp Nou dressing room.

Marquez was a member of Barcelona when Lionel Messi made his senior debut in 2004-05. The pair spent six years at Barcelona together, sharing success and fond memories in the illustrious club.

“We were never very close friends, but we always had a pleasant, courteous, and respectful relationship. We were both quiet in the locker room, and we had already transformed on the field to win each game “In a recent interview, Marquez was quoted by Spanish daily Marca as saying.

In the same interview, Marquez was asked to select between Messi and another Barcelona teammate Ronaldinho, who won several accolades with the Catalans during his seven-year stay, including four La Liga titles and two Champions League trophies.

Without a second’s hesitation, the Mexican chose Ronaldinho.

“Dinho was magic, the joy of football, the party. I lived with him in Barcelona from the beginning and experienced his various capacities. Obviously, Messi is an out of series, but Ronaldinho was magic, the joy of football, the party. He pulled something else out of the hat just when you thought he was going to do anything. It was enchanted. We know he never gave his all, even if he tried “Marquez, who moved to Barcelona from Monaco in the summer of 2003, contributed his two cents.

Marquez, who last played for Atlas in Mexico in 2018, also announced his choice for the Ballon d’Or trophy this year. Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski, according to the former Barcelona center-back, is the more merited winner for his consistency.

“Lewandowski has been the most consistent this year, and Bayern is one of the favorites to win the Champions League again,” Marquez remarked.

Meanwhile, when asked who he feels is the best player in the world, Marquez ignored Messi again again, saying, “Pele is the best of all time, albeit I didn’t see him. notwithstanding the hours he played, but for all that he won, how he marked football, and his importance.” Messi has dominated soccer for nearly two decades, scoring 675 competitive goals and winning a total of six Ballon d’Or titles. He recently signed a free transfer with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after leaving his boyhood club Barcelona.