We wanted to make history – Austrian boss Franco Foda praises historic victory

After beating Ukraine 1-0 in Bucharest to clinch a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020, Austria coach Franco Foda expressed his satisfaction in his team.

Austria leapfrogged its opponents to finish second in Group C and reach the European Championship knockout stages for the first time, thanks to Christoph Baumgartner’s 21st-minute winner.

As the Austrians generated a lot of chances, Marko Arnautovic side-footed wide from a wonderful position shortly before half-time.

“These are the beautiful moments in football, when you win matches,” Foda stated at his post-match press conference, referring to his team’s upcoming meeting against Italy at Wembley on Saturday.

“Our goal was to make history, and we set that goal from the beginning. We hoped to make it to the knockout stage, and we did, resulting in a historic victory for my squad.

“I’m quite proud of how they performed today. From the first minute, it was clear that they were determined to win this game. The only issue is that we could have scored a second or third goal if we had been more clinical.

“But ultimately, I’m incredibly proud of the entire team and the entire staff. This victory is shared by all of us, including the fans.”

“It appears that the job is a very difficult one because Italy hasn’t lost in a long time,” Foda remarked, referring to the encounter against Group A champions Italy, who are unbeaten in 30 matches.

“However, you will lose a match at some time, and if we play and execute like we did today, I believe we have options against Italy. We know how they play, we’ll find solutions, and anything can happen in one match.”

Ukraine will have to wait to discover if they will be among the top four third-place finishers after finishing with three points in three group matches.

“I think we weren’t physically ready,” boss Andriy Shevchenko remarked in his post-match press conference. It’s always challenging for us to play three games in such a short amount of time.

