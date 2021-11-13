‘We want more,’ says Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has never won a trophy before.

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker says the club ‘wants more’ this season than just the Premier League title.

The Reds won the league in 2020, but due to a defensive injury crisis last season, they were unable to retain their title.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has only lost one game this season, to West Ham last weekend, and are four points behind leaders Chelsea going into the international break.

Liverpool will be anxious to leapfrog Chelsea and Manchester City to the top of the table, especially since they were unable to celebrate their historic 2019-20 season in front of their home crowd.

Alisson, on the other hand, argues that the Reds want to win every competition they enter.

“To be honest, it’s about more than that.” “We want more,” said the goalkeeper.

“Of course, we aim to win every competition we enter. We want to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and every other competition in which we may compete.

“For a team like ours, this should be the objective and the target for everyone.”

“But we have to approach it game by game, and we have to be focused on our tasks in order to do what we need to do.”

Liverpool has already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages with two games to spare.

Next month, they face Leicester City in the League Cup quarter-finals, and their FA Cup campaign begins with a third-round tie in the New Year.

The Reds won the Champions League in Madrid in 2019, but they haven’t won the League Cup or the FA Cup since 2012 and 2006, respectively.

In the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup, no English club has ever won all four competitions in the same season.