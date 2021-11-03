We ran a simulation of Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid and came up with an intriguing conclusion for the Champions League matchup.

When Liverpool hosts Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, they will be hoping to make it four wins in a row in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Liverpool won the reverse encounter 3-2 in Madrid, with two goals from Mohamed Salah and a Naby Keita strike putting Jurgen Klopp’s side five points clear of Atletico and Porto in Group B.

The last time these two sides met at Anfield was in the Champions League round of 16 two seasons ago, when Diego Simeone’s side defeated Liverpool 3-2, but a win for Klopp’s side, combined with Porto dropping points to AC Milan, would guarantee the Reds top spot in their group with two games to spare.

Following Naby Keita’s injury against Brighton at the weekend, Liverpool appeared to be short on midfield options, with Klopp having only three first-team midfielders to choose from.

Fabinho and Thiago are both back in full training with the Reds, giving the manager a major boost ahead of their meeting at Anfield.

Both James Milner and Harvey Elliot are still out, and the Reds’ defensive rotation this season may see Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, or Joe Gomez enter the starting XI.

So, who will Klopp name in his starting lineup? And what do you think the final score will be? This is what happened when we utilized FIFA 22 to forecast a score for Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid…

FIFA 22 simulation predicts Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid score.

We used FIFA 22’s kick-off mode, but didn’t choose a team to control; instead, we chose the teams and let the match play out on its own, giving us a score projection.

Liverpool is expected to line up in a 4-3-3 shape, with the following lineup:

Atletico Madrid is expected to line up in a 3-4-2-1 shape, with the following lineup:

Atletico Madrid were the quickest out of the blocks, bombarding Alisson with early chances, but he made several excellent saves to keep the score level.

