We played a game of Leicester City vs. Liverpool in which the last-minute winner sealed the points.

When Liverpool takes on Leicester in the Premier League on Tuesday night, they will be seeking to keep the pressure on Manchester City by winning for the second time in six days.

On Boxing Day, Manchester City defeated Leicester 6-3, putting Pep Guardiola’s side six points ahead of Liverpool, whose game against Leeds was postponed due to a mix of Covid-19 instances and injuries in the Leeds camp.

Last week, Liverpool played Brendan Rodgers’ side in a dramatic Carabao Cup clash, in which the Reds came back from a 3-1 deficit to draw 3-3 and advance to the semi-finals on penalties.

Jurgen Klopp’s team drew 2-2 at Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League match, with Andrew Robertson receiving a red card, keeping him out of contention for the trip to Leicester.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones were all ruled out of the Spurs match due to’suspected’ positive Covid-19 tests, but the trio were spotted back in training ahead of the Leicester match, indicating that they might all return to Klopp’s plans.

Thiago also appears to be back in training after Mohamed Salah shared a photo on social media with the Spaniard and Kostas Tsimikas, who was also diagnosed with Covid-19 last week.

So, who will Klopp name in his starting lineup? And what do you think the final score will be? This is what happened when we used FIFA 22 to forecast the score for Leicester versus Liverpool…

We used FIFA 22’s kick-off mode, but didn’t choose a team to control; instead, we chose the teams and let the match play out on its own, giving us a score projection.

Rodgers’ team is expected to line up in a 3-5-2 shape, with the following lineup:

Liverpool is expected to line up in a 4-3-3 shape, with the following lineup:

Leicester dominated the first half, forcing Alisson to make a slew of outstanding stops to put the hosts at bay.

Sadio Mane’s thunderous shot gave Liverpool the lead halfway through the first half.

Liverpool’s unsuccessful assault was wildly cleared by. “The summary has come to an end.”