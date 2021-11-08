‘We Have To Protect Him,’ Bruno Fernandes says of his Manchester United teammate.

After Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, Bruno Fernandes defended teammate David de Gea, stating the team must “protect” the goalkeeper.

De Gea was Manchester United’s star performer in the Old Trafford derby, and Fernandes acknowledged his impact by saying the result might have been worse if it hadn’t been for De Gea.

“It’s never a good time to give up a goal, but the issue is how we give up goals. It’s far too simple. As I’ve said many times before, if it weren’t for David, the outcome could have been considerably worse for us. We need to do a better job of safeguarding David. Because he is constantly safeguarding us and we must assist him. He can’t make eight [or]nine saves every game and still surrender goals “After Man Utd’s loss to City on Saturday, Fernandes spoke to the media.

Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Man City was the club’s fourth in the Premier League this season.

Fernandes, who has gone seven games without scoring in the league, thanked the supporters for their unwavering support despite the team’s poor showings. The Red Devils were humbled 5-0 at Old Trafford by their arch-rivals Liverpool FC a fortnight ago.

“All we have to do now is apologize to the fans. It wasn’t good enough on our part. They provided a fantastic environment and pushed us to the finish line. They gave us that enthusiasm, but it wasn’t enough for us “The Portuguese midfielder went on to say more.

Due to the international break, Manchester United will not be in play for another two weeks. The Old Trafford side will begin the league with a trip to Watford before facing Villarreal and Chelsea in vital matches.

A lot of players will now depart Manchester for their different nations ahead of the World Cup qualifiers, and while it will be a challenging two weeks, according to Fernandes, they must get on with it and ensure they are ready for the visit to Vicarage Road on November 20.

“Yes, it will take a long time, but now is the moment for everyone to concentrate on the national team. Those that remain attempt to work hard, recuperate quickly, and prepare for the upcoming games “In the same interview, Fernandes remarked.

In 16 competitive games for Manchester United, the 27-year-old Portugal international has four goals and eight assists.