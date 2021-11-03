‘We Depend On Ourselves, Going To Fight,’ Barcelona star says after his team’s first win in four matches.

Ansu Fati, a winger for FC Barcelona, praised his teammates after leading the Catalans to a 1-0 Champions League victory over Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old stated that they “rely on ourselves” and that they will “fight.”

Fati’s 70th-minute strike was the game’s only goal, propelling Barcelona to second place in Group E of the Champions League. Barcelona lost their first two games 3-0 before winning both of their ties against Dynamo Kiev.

The teenage forward also dedicated the win, which was Barcelona’s first in as many as four games, to his teammate Sergio Aguero, who has been sidelined for three months due to a cardiological problem.

“For all Kun Aguero has been through, this victory is dedicated to him. He makes a lot of contributions, and now he’ll be out for a time. He deserves to win, and I hope he can join us soon. It was a good win; we’re overjoyed; we’re there; and we’ll fight. To move out of the group, we have to rely on ourselves. Now we must play Benfica and Bayern Munich, and we will give it our all. We knew it was going to be a big week “Fati stated in a post-match interview, according to Barca Blaugranes.

Fati recently returned to action after missing the most of previous season due to a Mensical Laceration issue. In the 2021-22 season, he only managed to make six appearances for Barcelona before suffering another injury.

Fati missed up to two matches due to a knee injury, while Barcelona continued to struggle and are now in ninth place in the league rankings.

Another concerning incident occurred in the second half of Tuesday’s game, when Fati went down and appeared to be in excruciating pain. The left-winger, on the other hand, was able to continue.

Fati, who was making his 50th appearance for Barcelona, stated that going up against Dynamo Kiev was difficult but that he was glad to be back on the pitch for the Catalans.

“Physically, it was a challenge. These games, on the other hand, are enjoyed by all players. I need to be prepared, establish a routine, and gradually return. It was a significant day, and the coach offered me the opportunity to participate “Fati, who has 16 goals and six assists in 50 competitive appearances for Barcelona, remarked.

Fati, who took over as Barcelona’s new No. 10 after Lionel Messi retired, has signed a new contract with the club. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.