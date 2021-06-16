We can whine or we can get up and do something – John McGinn encourages Scotland to get back on its feet.

If Scotland want to reach the knockout stages of Euro 2020, John McGinn thinks they will have to go the hard way.

After a 2-0 defeat in their Group D opener, Scotland’s chances of escaping a group at a major event look slim.

Scotland’s qualifying chances are hanging by a thread thanks to Patrik Schick’s brilliant brace for the Czech Republic.

And McGinn is well aware that the outcome means Scotland will have no margin for error in their remaining two games, which are against England and Croatia.

“I don’t think it’s a reality check,” the Aston Villa midfielder told STV. We played fairly well overall; there are still areas where we can improve, but this is the first game of the tournament.

“We have two games to correct what we need to correct, and it’s critical that we don’t sulk too much. Now is the time to do things the hard way.

“We know we need at least a point on Friday to give ourselves a chance to escape out of this group.

“We know what we need to do, we need to get something at Wembley, and it’s our own fault because we had a chance to have a fantastic result today,” he said.

“But we have two options: we can whine about it or we can roll up our sleeves and put on a show to show what we’re capable of.

“I think there was enough to be good about in the game; we generated those opportunities; now it’s just a matter of taking them and hoping they go in on Friday.”

Before kick-off, there was a hum of excitement surrounding Hampden as Scotland emerged from 23 years in the international wilderness.

Schick’s, on the other hand, hushed the 10,000 supporters allowed inside the stadium to see the team. (This is a brief piece.)