‘We are stronger together,’ Pep Lijnders says of the lessons gained by Liverpool’s youthful talents.

As Liverpool near the end of their pre-season camp, Pep Lijnders has singled out Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliott for praise.

The two adolescents have been exceptional performers for the Reds, and Jurgen Klopp’s assistant has praised their adaptability to life in the first-team squad.

Gordon, who is still only 16 years old, surprised supporters last month with his mature performance against Austrian side Wacker Innsbruck in what was his unofficial debut for the club.

He joined Liverpool for £3 million from Derby in February, but his first goal was brutally called out for offside against Jurgen Klopp’s former club Mainz a few days later.

“Kaide’s first game was his tour highlight; the second game was even better since there were fans present,” Lijnders remarked.

Gordon had been speaking with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, according to the Liverpool coach’s current blog on the club website, and the midfielder was more than willing to seek advise from senior professionals.

“He figured out how to press in the right place. It’s a level of intensity he’d never experienced before. I’m sure the disallowed goal was his lowest point,” Lijnders continued.

After returning from a loan spell with Blackburn Rovers, Harvey Elliott has been another young prospect who has shone in a Liverpool shirt this summer.

Despite playing out wide for Lancashire previous season, Klopp has now shifted him into a more central role.

When asked about the 18-year-return old’s to the club, Lijnders commented, “The highlight of putting on the shirt again belongs to Harvey.”

Lijnders remarked about how important the experience was for Elliott after starring in Liverpool’s 4-3 loss to Hertha Berlin, getting comparisons to Xavi and Andres Iniesta in the process.

“A lesson learnt was how to behave in different situations and keep his composure. He was not pleased with his defeat against Hertha.

“However, we are stronger as a group. This was felt by these two lads. The little guys were fantastic, and the older lads were fantastic.”

The focus this summer has been on reinforcing team spirit and being able to put a positive spin on a difficult season last year, as Lijnders stated. “The summary has come to an end.”